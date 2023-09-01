Conversion of Class A shares to Class B shares in Sdiptech AB (publ)

According to Sdiptech AB (publ)'s Articles of Association, owners of Class A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

In light of a request received from the shareholder Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB, the Board of Directors of Sdiptech AB (publ) has carried out a conversion of 576,000 Class A shares to 576,000 Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company following the conversion amounts to 52,557,938.

The total number of shares in the company amounts to 39,741,938 following the conversion, of which 1,424,000 are Class A shares, 36,567,938 Class B shares and 1,750,000 Preference shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00,

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 1 September 2023 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

