Global Automotive V2x Market Is Projected To Grow At A 44% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023

The Business Research Company's“Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive V2X market. As per TBRC's automotive V2X market forecast, the automotive V2X market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 44.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for fully autonomvehicles is expected to propel the automotive V2X market demand in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive V2X market share. Major players in the automotive V2X market include Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch, Cohda Wireless, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Ford Motor Company.

Trending Automotive V2X Market Trend

The growing technological advancements such as LTE-V2X technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive V2X market. LTE-V2X technology is an innovative information and communication technology that is used in road transportation systems to allow information to be exchanged between vehicles, humans, networks, and infrastructure.

Automotive V2X Market Segments

1) By Technology: Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line of Sight, Other Technologies

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Connectivity: DSRC, Cellular

4) By Communication: Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-To Device (V2D)

Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a communication system used in a vehicle that supports the exchange of the from a vehicle to moving components of the traffic system that may have an impact on the vehicle. The technology improves traffic efficiency by notifying drivers to approach traffic, offering other routes to avoid traffic, and spotting unoccupied parking spaces.

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive V2X market size, drivers and trends, automotive V2X market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automotive V2X market growth across geographies. The automotive V2X market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

