Tunnel To Towers Foundation Teams With Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today

The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 InstituteTM mission seeks to educate Americans about what happened on September 11, 2001, and to honor the heroism of those who answered the call to protect and secure our homeland in the years that followed. This relationship will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission to NEVER FORGET and ensure the service and sacrifices of our first responders and military service members are never forgotten.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports those who risk life and limb to keepsafe at home and abroad by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and specially adapted smart homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers has also made a pledge to help eradicate veteran homelessness nationwide, as no one who has served our country should ever have to wonder where they will live.

GTSC, a non-profit, non-partisan association of innovative, agile companies that create, develop, and implement solutions for the federal homeland and national security sectors, owns Homeland Security Today. Since 9/11, the highly acclaimed publication has focused on providing information, news, and a forum for collaboration on pressing homeland security issues for the homeland security community. Several HSToday programs recognize our nation's heroes: the annual Holiday Hero Awards in December and the Hottest 50 in Homeland announced in September.

This unique partnership furthers the innovative approaches that are the hallmark of both organizations by providing a platform to share the inspiring stories of service and sacrifice of those who give life and limbs across the nation to keepsafe at home, on the border, and abroad, and news about its 9/11 Never Forget education efforts nationwide.

“Working with the GTSC and Homeland Security Today will give the Foundation an opportunity to showcase untold stories of the service and sacrifices in our first responder and military communities with an audience who is passionate about finding solutions and supporting the homeland security mission,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation .

Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO & Founder of GTSC and Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today , added,“We are extremely honored and proud to join with Tunnels to Towers to share their work, recognize our heroes, and continue to support our Homeland community. Jointly, our collaboration to #NEVER FORGET will amplify efforts by both organizations to educate, remember, honor, and support our nation's responders and citizens.”

To learn more about Tunnel to Towers and to help support its mission, please visit T2T and consider donating $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.or to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Faceboo , Twitte , and Instagra .

About Homeland Security Today



Homeland Security Today is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation's most vexing security challenges. HSToday's contributors and editors hail from throughout the homeland security community. They are the thinkers and doers who shape and implement the United States' security methodologies, strategies and tactics. From policymaking in Washington, DC, to operations in challenging security environments, HSToday's vast network of experts deliver the most authoritative insight into America's efforts to address threats to our homeland to approximately 1.2 million readers per month.

