(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 1 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10/2023
Closely related persons transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name:
Peter Tærø Nielsen
Reason for the notification:
Position/status:
Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name:
Cemat A/S
LEI:
213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Shares
Identification code:
ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| DKK 0.8340000
| 20,000
| DKK 0.8340000
| 76,880
| DKK 0.8340000
| 9,194
| DKK 0.8340000
| 7,335
| DKK 0.8340000
| 6,315
Aggregated information:
119,724
DKK 99,849.82, equivalent to DKK 0.834 per share
Date of the transaction:
31 August 2023
Place of the transaction:
Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Announcement no. 10 - 01.09.2023
Attachments Announcement no. 10 - 01.09.2023...
MENAFN01092023004107003653ID1106996381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.