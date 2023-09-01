Matrix Systems Announces New Online Information Hub For Industry-Specific Air Filtration Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Matrix Systems, a leading provider of air filtration solutions in Grass Valley and San Leandro, California, announced the launch of a new online resource. Each industry has specific needs and standards for air quality and pollutant control. Our new online hub clearly outlines how we cater to these needs and provide customized solutions for each.” - Mark Quinlan, Business Owner of Matrix SystemsGRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Matrix Systems, a leading provider of air filtration solutions in Grass Valley and San Leandro, California , today announced the launch of its new online information resource focused on the vast array of industries it serves with Parker Hannifin's advanced product line. The information hub underscores the company's dedication to providing industry-specific air filtration solutions that ensure optimal air quality, compliance with environmental regulations, and enhanced employee health.
The industries Matrix Systems serves have unique challenges and requirements regarding air filtration. Their tailored solutions incorporate Parker Hannifin's state-of-the-art commercial kitchen exhaust filtration systems, dust collection systems, and electrostatic precipitators, catering to these needs efficiently.
1. Commercial Kitchens
Commercial kitchens can become a hub of air quality issues due to the excessive generation of grease, smoke, and odors. Matrix Systems offers comprehensive solutions that ensure high-efficiency grease removal and odor control, reduce fire risks, and maintain compliance with local and national regulations.
2. Manufacturing and Automotive Industries
Manufacturing facilities, including those in the automotive sector, produce dust, fumes, and other airborne contaminants. Matrix Systems delivers innovative air filtration solutions that effectively remove these pollutants, ensuring the health and safety of employees and maintaining regulatory compliance.
3. Aerospace
With unique air filtration challenges, the aerospace industry can benefit significantly from Matrix Systems' solutions that utilize Parker Hannifin's advanced technologies. They serve variaerospace applications, including aircraft manufacturing, engine assembly, and surface treatment.
4. Pharmaceutical Industry
Given the importance of maintaining a contaminant-free environment in the pharmaceutical industry, Matrix Systems has tailored air filtration solutions that ensure optimal air quality and compliance with even the most stringent regulations.
"Each industry has specific needs and standards for air quality and pollutant control. Our new online hub clearly outlines how we cater to these needs and provide customized solutions for each," said Mark Quinlan, Business Owner of Matrix Systems.
For further information on the industry-specific air filtration solutions in Grass Valley and San Leandro, California, provided by Matrix Systems, or to address any inquiries about dust control systems in Sacramento, the Bay Area, and Northern Nevada, contact them at (530) 273-5474 or (510) 822-5167 for Bay Area customers. You can also reach out via their online contact form or email them at mquinlan@2mxs.com.
About Matrix Systems
Matrix Systems provides industrial and commercial air filtration system solutions and commercial cooking exhaust systems for Northern California and Northern Nevada from our sales offices in San Leandro, CA and Grass Valley, CA and our service facility in San Leandro, CA. We are the exclusive representative for United Air Specialists, Inc., SMOG HOG mist filtration, DUST HOG dust filtration and PSG commercial kitchen exhaust filtration products. Matrix Systems also provides a variety of other mist media filtration products and dust media filtration products.
We provide dust collector replacement parts, SMOG HOG parts, and filters. In addition, we are a complete SMOG HOG service provider including equipment and airflow testing, component cleaning and exchange, as well provide our proprietary SMOG HOG SP7 detergent for automatic wash systems. For more information about Matrix Systems, call either (510) 822-5167 in the Bay Area or (530) 273-5474 in the Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada area for more information.
