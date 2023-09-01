Dry Bulk Shipping Market Estimated To Reach Us$ 540.672 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The dry bulk shipping market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period to reach US$540.672 billion by 2028. The dry bulk shipping market was valued at US$343.483 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period to reach US$540.672 billion by 2028.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dry bulk shipping market was valued at US$343.483 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period to reach US$540.672 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors driving the demand for the dry bulk shipping market are urban growth, industrial growth, and economic expansion, due to increased shipments of steel and coal. Technological improvements like tracking materials during shipping and assigning identification numbers to objects are likely to impact the dry bulk shipping market.
The dry bulk shipping Market is growing as the demand is influenced by the rapid growth of industries and cities worldwide. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the automation of supply chain management are anticipated to contribute to the market's growth in the coming years.
Rapid urbanization and industrialization are fueling the demand, for the dry bulk shipping market as reflected in a WHO report set to release in October 2022, is a major driver of demand for raw materials transported by dry bulk carriers, with over half of the world's population now residing in cities. This urbanization trend is expected to continue, as cities contribute significantly to the global economy. Another factor that surges the demand is the investment in the dry bulk shipping industry for enhancing global supply networks, exemplified by Abu Dhabi's increased involvement through AD Ports and Safeen Feeders. Additionally, technological advancements and automation in supply chain management, like precise monitoring of shipped items and assigning unique identification numbers, are set to drive the growth of the dry bulk shipping market. The shipping industry is evolving, embracing advancements like autonomvessels, digitalization, and sustainability efforts, for instance, InfinityMAX hybrid bulk carrier powered by hydrogen and designed for versatile cargo transport.
Based on commodity types, the Dry Bulk Shipping Market is segmented into Iron ore, Coal, Grain, Bauxite, and, Others. Iron ore holds the highest share in the commodity type as iron ore shipments are experiencing significant advantages due to China's economic recovery. The increased investment in infrastructure development and construction projects in China is sustaining the demand for iron ore.
Based on vessel type, the Dry Bulk Shipping Market is divided into capsize, handysize, Panamax, and Handymax. The capesize vessel category is projected to maintain the largest market share. This growth can be attributed to the rise in transporting steel, iron ore, and other essential commodities. Capesize vessels are commonly used for the transportation of iron ore.
Based on Geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share, primarily driven by China and India. China, in particular, has solidified its dominance in bulk shipping, with significant imports of iron ore and coal. Moreover, the region is witnessing increased demand for agricultural products, expansion in construction and industrial sectors, and higher chemical production, all contributing to the dynamics of the dry bulk shipping market in Asia Pacific.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Dry Bulk Shipping Market, that have been covered are Diana Shipping, Inc., Star Bulk Management Inc., GeShipping & Trading Limited, GAC, NYK Line, GloMaritime Limited, Western Bulk, and Berge Bulk among other significant market players.
The analytics report segments the Dry Bulk Shipping Market on the following basis:
.By Commodity Type
oIron Ore
oCoal
oGrain
oBauxite
oOthers
.By Vessel Type
oCapesize
oHandysize
oPanamax
oHandymax
.By Geography
oNorth America
.United States
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.United Kingdom
.Germany
.France
.Spain
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.Japan
.China
.India
.South Korea
.Indonesia
.Thailand
.Others
Companies mentioned
.Diana Shippping, Inc.
.Star Bulk Management Inc.
.GeShipping & Trading Limited
.GAC
.NYK Line
.GloMaritime Limited
.Western Bulk
.Berge Bulk
