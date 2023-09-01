(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
On November 9th 2022, leaders from Lux Speed and Stonebridge Associates attended a groundbreaking at the Oakville project located in Alexandria, Virginia. Lux Speed, an industry leading fiber optic inteservice provider, will bring its state-of-the-art high-speed inteservice to the Oakville Community, specifically to the new multifamily residential apartment buildings. Oakville is a mixed-use development that will include 572 new apartment units, 37,000 square feet of retail space, 84 luxury townhomes, and a new Inova Medical and Emergency Facility.
Continue Reading
Pictured: Shelby Fenton, David Cerniglia, Allison Hackel, Ed Repa
Lux Speed's smart community technology will provide the residents at Oakville with the best inteand community Wi-Fi services available in the country. The residents will receive assistance from Lux Speed's world-class domestic Technical Support Team. Lux Speed's advanced technology utilizing state of the art, enterprise grade access points will be available to everyone in the community.
"Lux Speed is proud to add the Oakville Triangle Development to our portfolio of customers", stated Michael Bertamini, Lux Speed's CEO.
The first phase of Oakville is due to be delivered in early 2024 with the entire project completion date estimated for the summer of 2024.
About Lux Speed
Lux Speed is a bulk inteprovider working with Homeowner Associations, Condo Owner Associations and Property Management Companies to deliver light speed fiber-to-the-home by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida, Lux Speed service the contiguUnited States and is the fastest growing inteservice provider in 23 states.
SOURCE Lux Speed
MENAFN01092023003732001241ID1106996330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.