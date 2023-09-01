Lux Speed Breaks Ground At The Oakville Project In Alexandria, Virginia

Pictured: Shelby Fenton, David Cerniglia, Allison Hackel, Ed Repa

Lux Speed's smart community technology will provide the residents at Oakville with the best inteand community Wi-Fi services available in the country. The residents will receive assistance from Lux Speed's world-class domestic Technical Support Team. Lux Speed's advanced technology utilizing state of the art, enterprise grade access points will be available to everyone in the community.

"Lux Speed is proud to add the Oakville Triangle Development to our portfolio of customers", stated Michael Bertamini, Lux Speed's CEO.

The first phase of Oakville is due to be delivered in early 2024 with the entire project completion date estimated for the summer of 2024.

About Lux Speed

Lux Speed is a bulk inteprovider working with Homeowner Associations, Condo Owner Associations and Property Management Companies to deliver light speed fiber-to-the-home by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida, Lux Speed service the contiguUnited States and is the fastest growing inteservice provider in 23 states.

SOURCE Lux Speed