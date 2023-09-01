Public Safety Priority: Mass Notification Systems Drive Growth, Especially In Cloud-Based Deployment

The global Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market, valued at USD 11,968.6 million in 2022, is expected to experience robust growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 33,433.10 million by the year 2030.

The market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.22% during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

The proliferation of mass notification systems in the healthcare industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. These systems have played a vital role in sending out emergency alerts and updates related to the pandemic. Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations have employed mass notification systems to swiftly communicate changes in protocols, safety measures, and operational updates to their staff.

Additionally, the growing need for public safety and security measures in the face of increasing natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and emergencies has driven the adoption of mass notification systems by governments worldwide. These systems enable authorities to communicate effectively with the public and provide timely alerts and warnings through varicommunication channels.

Segments Overview:

The global mass notification systems market is categorized by Components, Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Type, and Industry.

By Component:



Solution Services

The solution segment dominated the market, accounting for over 80% of the share in 2022.

By Deployment Mode:



On-Premises Cloud-Based

The cloud-based segment is projected to surpass USD 11,000 million in revenue by 2027.

By Application:



Public Alert and Warning

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Others

The business continuity and disaster recovery segment presents an opportunity exceeding USD 8,500 million for the period 2022-2030.

By Organization Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment showcases the highest CAGR of 14.39%.

By Type:



In-Building

Wide Area Distributed Recipient

The In-Building segment is expected to surpass USD 17,500 million in revenue by 2030.

By Industry:



BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Transportation and Logistics Others

The government and defense segment commanded over 30% of the market share in 2022.

Regional Overview:

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The North American region is the largest market, contributing around 33% of the share and registering revenue of USD 4,058.9 million in 2022. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth with a CAGR of over 15.34%.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global mass notification systems market include Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions, Blackboard, IBM, Google LLC, BlackBerry, Johnson Controls, Singlewire Software, Rave Mobile Safety, American Signal Corporation (ASC), and other prominent players. In August 2022, Acoustic Technology Inc. announced the launch of its next-generation Mass Notification System product line, featuring enhanced features and advancements.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.