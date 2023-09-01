Security Automation Market Worth $16.7 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Top Key Companies in Security Automation Market:

Some major players in the Security Automation Market include Palo Alto Networks (US), Splunk (US), CyberArk (US), Check Point (Israel), CrowdStrike (US), Red Hat (US), Ci(US), Carbon Black (US), Trellix (US), IBM (US), Secureworks (US), Tenable (US), Microsoft (US), Swimlane (US), Tufin (US), Sumo Logic (US), Google (US), LogRhythm (US), Exabeam (US), ManageEngine (India), Fort(US), Devo Technology (US), D3 Security (Canada), Logsign (Netherlands), Vulcan Cyber (Israel), Cyware (US), Cyberbit (US), SIRP (US), Tines (Ireland), Veriti (Israel), Vanta (US), Drata (US), Anvilogic (US), and Torq (US).

Recent Developments:



In July 2023, Splunk and Microsoft partnered to build Splunk's enterprise security and observability offerings on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, for the first time, Splunk solutions will be available for purchase on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

In June 2023, Check Point and Everphone have announced a collaboration in advanced threat prevention for corporate smartphones. The collaboration will see Everphone enhance its DaaS solution by integrating Check Point Harmony Mobile, an industry-leading Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) solution that offers comprehensive protection against a wide range of cyber threats.

In June 2023, Palo Alto Networks launched Cortex Xpanse Expander as a cloud-based attack surface management solution that helped organizations find and fix their known and unknown internet-connected risks. Expander performed automated, continuscans to index the entire inteand discover all connected assets, misconfigurations, and exposed services.

In May 2023, Vanta, a trust management platform provider, and CrowdStrike have developed an integration designed to help organizations improve their compliance and security operations. The integration builds on CrowdStrike's investment in Vanta through the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund in September 2022.

In April 2023, Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike announced the first visibility and threat detection solution for ChromeOS devices that does not require a mobile device management solution. CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR for ChromeOS delivers endpoint detection and response and extended detection and response capabilities designed to stop adversaries.

In February 2023, Check Point has introduced Check Point Infinity Spark, a threat prevention solution that delivers industry leading AI security and integrated connectivity to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In March 2022, CyberArk acquired Aapi.io, a provider of identity automation and orchestration solutions. This acquisition expanded CyberArk's Identity Security Platform with new capabilities for automating identity lifecycle management and privileged access management.

Security Automation Market Advantages:



Security automation reduces the time between discovery and action by quickly analysing massive amounts of data, spotting anomalies, and launching responses, which speeds up threat detection.

Automation lowers the possibility of human error in security operations, ensuring reliable and precise performance of security activities, which is essential in preventing security breaches.

Automated security technologies can work continuously, even beyond business hours, to provide continumonitoring and protection against cyberthreats.

Automation improves the efficiency of incident response processes, allowing for quicker analysis, containment, and recovery from security incidents, which minimises impacts and downtimes.

Security automation scales easily to meet the rising complexity and requirements of contemporary cybersecurity environments as threats change and data quantities increase.

Organisations can quickly respond to new threats and vulnerabilities thanks to automation systems that process data in real time.

Automation ensures that security policies are consistently applied across the network and endpoints, reducing the risks brought on by policy deviations.

Organisations can devote their human resources to more complicated and strategic security concerns by automating routine security duties. Threat intelligence feeds can be included into security automation solutions to improve their capacity to recognise and efficiently address emerging risks.

Report Objectives



To define, describe, and predict the Security Automation Market by offering (solutions and services), code type, technology, application, verticals, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Security Automation Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Security Automation Market To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Security Automation Market

