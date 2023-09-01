Century Communities Announces New Home Collection At Established Community In Buckeye, Az

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc.

(NYSE: CCS )-a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-revealed that the company has added a new home collection to Village at Sundance in Buckeye, conveniently located west of Phoenix with quick access to I-10.

Now selling from the $300s, The Grove Collection at Village at Sundance offers an inspired lineup of all-single-story new homes with contemporary open-concept layouts and modern included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. In addition, buyers will appreciate community amenities like open greenbelts and trails, pa community park with ramadas, a basketball court and a playground. A model home is also now open for tour, showcasing the community's Residence 1 plan.

MORE ABOUT THE GROVE COLLECTION AT VILLAGE AT SUNDANCE

SUNDANCE

49 homesites at The Grove (211 homesites total at Village at Sundance)

3 single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,896 square feet

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation at destinations like Skyline Regional Park Quick drive to downtown Phoenix via I-10

Community Location:

1678 S. 246th Lane

Buckeye, AZ 85326

623.270.7720

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

