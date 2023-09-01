Inventhelp Inventor Develops Safety/Security System For Vehicles (Fmb-227)

The patent-pending invention provides an advanced safety and security system for motorists. In doing so, it would record events and summon help if needed. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could help to deter carjackers, robbers, etc. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers.

SOURCE InventHelp