Ava Gardner Festival: The Final“Toast To Ava” Centennial Event

Ava Gardner sings in the movie, Show Boat (1951), which MGM executives would later dub with singer Annette Warren.

World-renowned costumier, James Kelly, will collaborate with the Ava Gardner Museum for the“Show Boat Costumes Exhibit”, debuting at this year's Ava Gardner Festival.

An image of the Ava Gardner Museum at night in Downtown Smithfield, NC.

This year's Ava Gardner Festival, scheduled for October 6-8 in Smithfield, NC concludes her museum's year-long Centennial Celebration festivities.

Ashby Brame

Johnston County Visitors Bureau

+1 919-989-8687



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Ava Gardner Festival will be October 6-8, 2023 in Smithfield, NC