Tyson 2.0 Partners With Yellowstonedtm To Transform Montana's Cannabis Experience

MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana, known for its awe-inspiring beauty, is now home to a collaboration that will elevate the Treasure State's cannabis experience to new heights. Tyson 2.0, spearheaded by the legendary Mike Tyson and Carma HoldCo, is proud to announce its partnership with YellowstonedTM in Montana.

YellowstonedTM

This exciting venture will blend the jaw-dropping landscapes of Montana with an unforgettable smoking experience for consumers to enjoy. The Tyson 2.0 product line available today in Montana encompasses a range of meticulously crafted offerings that will leave enthusiasts craving more.

Mouth-watering Mike Bites edibles, full flower pre-rolls and blunts, and finely manicured flower will be powered by the Yellowstoned Group of Partners for all in Montana to enjoy. Tyson 2.0 sets the stage for a refined and immersive consumption experience, and Yellowstoned aims to make that vision a reality.

"Partnering with YellowstonedTM in Montana is a huge leap for our global expansion of Tyson 2.0," exclaims Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma Holdand Mike Tyson's partner in their extraordinary brand.

"Montana's natural beauty serves as the perfect backdrop for our vision, and we are committed to offering residents and visitors an unparalleled cannabis experience that harmonizes with this magnificent environment."

YellowstonedTM shares in this excitement as they eagerly join forces with Tyson 2.0.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity. We couldn't be more excited to partner with The Champ and bring his brand into our home state," states Danielle Kingston, President of YellowstonedTM. "Together, we aim to revolutionize the cannabis landscape in Montana by creating innovative products that celebrate the state's beauty and provide momentexperiences for residents and tourists worldwide."

The much-anticipated launch of Tyson 2.0 Cannabis in Montana is finally here, marking a turning point in the state's cannabis industry. Whether you're a proud Montana resident or a curitraveler seeking a unique experience, Tyson 2.0 and Yellowstoned invite you to discover the synergy of cannabis and the most beautiful place on Earth.

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 launched in October 2021, founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson and serial entrepreneur Chad Bronstein. Today it is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the United States. Tyson 2.0's award-winning cannabis line includes choice flower, pure concentrates, and consumables that pack a punch, all renowned for their exceptional quality, consistency, and affordable pricing.

Tyson 2.0 is available in select U.S. states and Canadian provinces through partnerships with best-in-class cannabis operators so that discerning cannabis enthusiasts can enjoy undisputed cannabis anywhere. Visit

or shop merchandise at .

About Yellowstoned

YellowstonedTM is where the essence of premium cannabis converges with the untamed spirit of the wild west. As Tyson 2.0's exclusive Montana partner, YellowstonedTM is dedicated to curating strains that mirror the exceptional quality of Montana's landscapes. Discover an elevated cannabis journey with strains that embody the heart of the wild. To learn more about Yellowstoned, go to: .

