Dividend Declaration - Correction









FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

DIVIDEND DECLARATION – ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the resolution passed at the General Meeting held on 5 July 2023, the Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc confirms that a special interim dividend of 5.5p per Ordinary Share will be paid today, 25 July 2023.

The shares are quoted ex-dividend on 29 June 2023 and the record date for payment is 30 June 2023.