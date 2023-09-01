Outdoorsmen Announces San Jose Sports Hall Of Fame Member, John Doyle, As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Outdoorsmen.com
John Doyle - President of Outdoorsmen.com
John Doyle: All American, MLS Soccer Star, San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Member, Olympic andNational Team Member joins Outdoorsmenas their new president It is an extremely important addition to have John Doyle on our executive team and as a board member, at this pivotal moment in our company's growth as we prepare for taking Outdoorsmenpublic.” - Ken TappGREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Outdoorsmen.com, Inc., a social media and e-commerce technology company operating in the sporting goods industry, announced today that John Doyle : All American, MLS Soccer Star, San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Member, Olympic Soccer andNational Team Member as their new president, and board member.
“I am thrilled to join the executive team and the Outdoorsmenboard of directors,” said John Doyle, Sports division President.“We have an amazing group of women and men working towards getting Outdoorsmenpublic so that athletes, consumers, and small business operators can benefit from our aggressive growth strategy. Building on that strategy aligned perfectly with my 33-year business career as a professional athlete, coach, and general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes MLS Team,” added John Doyle.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. announced earlier this year that it has made significant process in preparing the company to go public, in an effort to execute faster on their aggressive roll-up strategy of small business operators and outdoor industry focused trade shows operators. Outdoorsmenaims to go public in the United States through either a merger with an existing publicly traded company, a SPAC merger, or a direct IPO listing on NASDAQ or the NYSE.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmenis one of the largest digital media and technology companies in North America, solely devoted to the hundreds of millions of outdoorsmen and business operators that contribute to an annual gross economic output of $862 billion from the outdoor economy. Their social networking technology brands cover the spectrum of the outdoor economy – from hunting and fishing to tennis, and from soccer and youth sports to biking, the millions of online users rely on Outdoorsmenfor the best, most entertaining, useful, and relevant social connections. Outdoorsmenis a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association.
