Inventhelp Inventor Develops Kidzlock Child Safety Lock (Tpl-368)

The patented invention provides an effective means of increasing child safety by keeping toddlers and young children from opening most any door in the home. In doing so, it prevents young children from opening doors to areas that may be a child safety hazard. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design allowing adults to lock or unlock from either side of the door without keys or keypads. It's easy to install and use making it ideal for homeowners with young children and grandparents. Additionally, a prototype/inventory is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TPL-368, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp