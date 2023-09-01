Inventhelp Inventor Develops Kidzlock Child Safety Lock (Tpl-368)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two small children and live in a house on a lake with a swimming pool. I was concerned and wanted to prevent my children from opening the doors without adult supervision," said an inventor, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so I invented the KIDZLOCK CHILD SAFETY LOCK. My design provides a simple to install and easy to use child lock for exterior doors and interior doors."
The patented invention provides an effective means of increasing child safety by keeping toddlers and young children from opening most any door in the home. In doing so, it prevents young children from opening doors to areas that may be a child safety hazard. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design allowing adults to lock or unlock from either side of the door without keys or keypads. It's easy to install and use making it ideal for homeowners with young children and grandparents. Additionally, a prototype/inventory is available.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TPL-368, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
MENAFN01092023003732001241ID1106996239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.