(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Dell Soars on Earnings Beat
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) surged Friday after exceeding analysts' second-quarter expectations. The computer company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.74 and revenue of $22.93 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated per-share earnings of $1.14 and $20.85 billion. Morgan Stanley named Dell a top pick in IT hardware.
The company generated operating income of $1.2 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $2 billion, down 8% and up 1% year-over-year, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $0.63, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.74, down 7% and up 4% year-over-year, respectively. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $3.2 billion, driven by working capital improvements, sequential growth and profitability. The company has generated $8.1 billion of cash flow from operations throughout the last 12 months.
Dell ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $39 billion, recurring revenue of $5.6 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and deferred revenue of $30.3 billion, up 8% year-over-year, primarily due to increases in service and software maintenance agreements. Cash and investments were $9.9 billion, and the company returned $525 million to shareholders in the second quarter through share repurchases and dividends.
"Our Q2 performance underscores the power of our model to generate cash in a sequential growth environment," said Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill.
DELL shares hiked $12.17, or 21.6%, to $68.41.
MENAFN01092023000212011056ID1106996181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.