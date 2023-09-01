(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Mongo Beats Projections, Shares Lift
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) advanced Friday after topping Wall Street expectations in its latest quarter. The database software maker posted adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue totaling $423.8 million for the second quarter.
Total revenue was $423.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $409.3 million , an increase of 40% year-over-year, and services revenue was $14.5 million , an increase of 20% year-over-year.
Gross profit was $318.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, representing a 75% gross margin compared to 71% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $329.0 million, representing a 78% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 73% in the year-ago period.
Loss from operations was $49.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a loss from operations of $114.8 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $79.1 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $12.4 million in the year-ago period.
MDB shares vaulted $19.54, or 5.1%, to $400.84.
