Sweden Supports Ukraine's Membership In Eu And Nato And Peace Formula

This was stated by the Head of the Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Peter Eriksson, and the Head of the Security Policy Department at the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Johan Frisell, during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis, Ukrinform reported citing the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the parties discussed a wide range of issues, in particular in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached during the recent visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Sweden, as well as joint activities that will promote close and fruitful cooperation between our countries.

"Peter Eriksson and Johan Frisell reaffirmed Sweden's firm support for Ukraine's full membership in the EU and NATO, as well as its readiness to engage in the implementation of President Zelensky's Peace Formula," the Foreign Ministry said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed a joint statement on August 19 on enhanced cooperation on the CV90 platform.