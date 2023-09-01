Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:15 GMT

Azerbaijan Prevents Drug Smuggling From Iran (Photo)


9/1/2023 10:06:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, an attempt to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan from Iran was prevented by the Horadiz border detachment of the State Border Service at the official territory of the border outpost near the village of Boyuk Bahmanli of the Fuzuli district on August 31 at 00:15 (GMT+4).

As a result of operational measures, residents of the Fuzuli district, Mammadov Surkhay and Mammadov Magomed, were detained as border violators. During the inspection, a narcotic substance weighing 14.3 kg was found and seized from them.

Operational search activities continue.









MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106996155

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search