Azerbaijan Prevents Drug Smuggling From Iran (Photo)

According to the information, an attempt to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan from Iran was prevented by the Horadiz border detachment of the State Border Service at the official territory of the border outpost near the village of Boyuk Bahmanli of the Fuzuli district on August 31 at 00:15 (GMT+4).

As a result of operational measures, residents of the Fuzuli district, Mammadov Surkhay and Mammadov Magomed, were detained as border violators. During the inspection, a narcotic substance weighing 14.3 kg was found and seized from them.

Operational search activities continue.