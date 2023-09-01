Azerbaijan Prevents Drug Smuggling From Iran (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Drug smuggling
from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the State Border
Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
According to the information, an attempt to smuggle drugs into
Azerbaijan from Iran was prevented by the Horadiz border detachment
of the State Border Service at the official territory of the border
outpost near the village of Boyuk Bahmanli of the Fuzuli district
on August 31 at 00:15 (GMT+4).
As a result of operational measures, residents of the Fuzuli
district, Mammadov Surkhay and Mammadov Magomed, were detained as
border violators. During the inspection, a narcotic substance
weighing 14.3 kg was found and seized from them.
Operational search activities continue.
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106996155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.