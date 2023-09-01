We Support Azerbaijan In Its Legitimate Struggle - Turkish National Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Türkiye supports
Azerbaijan in its legitimate struggle, said Turkish National
Defense Minister Yashar Guler during a joint speech with his
Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, at the
opening ceremony of the 2023–2024 academic year at the command of
the 1st Jet Air Base in Eskisehir, Trend reports.
"Türkiye supports the legitimate struggle of friendly and
brotherly countries such as Azerbaijan, Libya, and Qatar. The
Turkish Armed Forces also properly fulfill their duties to protect
the rights and interests of their country," Guler added.
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Türkiye at the invitation of
Yashar Guler.
Previously, during the visit, Hasanov and his delegation visited
Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
