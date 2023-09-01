We Support Azerbaijan In Its Legitimate Struggle - Turkish National Defense Minister

"Türkiye supports the legitimate struggle of friendly and brotherly countries such as Azerbaijan, Libya, and Qatar. The Turkish Armed Forces also properly fulfill their duties to protect the rights and interests of their country," Guler added.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Yashar Guler.

Previously, during the visit, Hasanov and his delegation visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.