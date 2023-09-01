Crosshairs Communication Bags Pr Mandate For Chef Ajay Chopra's Kshir & Canelé

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2022 – Bringing a revolution to the Indian mithai world, Master Chef Ajay Chopra is set to launch Kshir & Canelé which aims to be India's first go-to destination for modern, gourmet mithais and pastries. Kshir & Canelé is a wonderful juxtaposition of Indian mithai and pastry with global flavours, revolutionising the mithai space and offering a melange of flavours for one to indulge in! Award-winning Public Relations and Social Media agency Crosshairs Communication has bagged the PR mandate for the same.
Crosshairs will be responsible for crafting and managing the brand's launch, key messaging and updating relevant communication nationwide. The brand stands for purity and innovation, and is Chef Chopra's imagination and culinary expertise to change the perception towards Indian sweets and patisserie by marrying it with international flavours that will tantalise the global palate. These culinary masterpieces bring together nostalgia and novelty, offering revolutionary flavours inspired by a multicultural heritage.
Stuti Jalan, Founder & Managing Director of Crosshairs Communication, said "Crosshairs Communication persistently strives to meet the expectations of the institute. We have a team of experts who outline strategic communication objectives and image-building requirements. It is an honor to be a part of one of the launches of India's first modern gourmet mithai by Master Chef Ajay Chopra."
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Kuresha Jain
Email :
MENAFN01092023003198003206ID1106996147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.