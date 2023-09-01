Dsm: Net Asset Value(S) And Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
| LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
| Asset Values
|
| The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
| Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023
| £33.94m
|Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023
| £33.94m
| Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
| 47,421,927
|
|
| TheAsset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2023 was:
|
| Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
| 71.57p
| Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
| 71.39p
|
|
| Ordinary share price
| 60.25p
| Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
| (15.81%)
|
|
| * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/08/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Portfolio summary:
| % of portfolio
| 1
| Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
| 12.48%
| 2
| Volex Plc
| 9.75%
| 3
| Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
| 7.52%
| 4
| Centaur Media Plc
| 7.50%
| 5
| Hargreaves Services Plc
| 7.00%
| 6
| Synectics Plc
| 5.94%
| 7
| Journeo plc
| 5.76%
| 8
| Ramsdens Holdings Plc
| 5.75%
| 9
| Cash and othercurrent assets
| 5.34%
| 10
| Equals Group Plc
| 5.14%
| 11
| National World Plc
| 5.08%
| 12
| Inspecs Group plc
| 5.01%
| 13
| OnTheMarket plc
| 3.89%
| 14
| DigitalBox plc
| 3.73%
| 15
| Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
| 3.51%
| 16
| TacHoldings Limited
| 2.44%
| 17
| Theworks.co.uk Plc
| 2.39%
| 18
| Norman Broadbent Plc
| 1.55%
| 19
| Real Good Food Company Plc
| 0.22%
|
| Total
| 100.00%
