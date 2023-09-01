Smartsage Launches Wordpress Website Package Deals At 20% Discount

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
WordPress Website Package Deals @ 20% discount by SmartSage Web Services
SmartSage Web Services logo
A Pune (India) based web agency SmartSage, has launched WordPress website packages at incredibly affordable prices for small business owners and professionals.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SmartSage Web Services recently launched its <b>Smart WordPress Website Packages </b> that offers ready-to-use WordPress websites that includes not only a smart and professional WordPress website, but all the related web services like domain, web hosting and digital marketing initialization as well. The 3 packages offer varied features and functionality suited for small to medium size business owners and professionals. The EcomPro package offers ecommerce functionality via WooCommerce plugin that is used to setup the shopping cart and checkout pages. Sell products or services online with Pro pacakge.
Some of the common features for all the packages include mobile responsive ready-to-use website, WordPress CMS to manage content, lead capture form, free domain and hosting for 1st year, digital marketing initialization and two rounds of content updates.
There's a 20% discount on the pricing as an introductory offer as well.
↓ ABOUT SMARTSAGE ↓
The team behind SmartSage has more than 21 years of experience building websites for small to medium size businesses around the world. Previclientele includes companies from India, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Ireland, Australia and Argentina. Delivered websites for a wide range of industry as well as geography gives a distinct edge to SmartSage vis-à-vis their competitors.
SmartSage website packages and other services can be viewed at their website
Sapan Shah
SmartSage Web Services
