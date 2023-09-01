The Growing Preference For 3D Puzzles Among Elderly Populations

Based on the theme of“Around the Earth in Eighty Days”, the 3D wooden puzzle created by containing variclassic elements in the book is an attempt to understand the plot, characters, and finally guide to reading the fambook.

The Black Pearl is known as the“Black Battleship” in the movie. The main black tone of the whole 3d metal ship model and gold embellishment, create a strong mysterious, and strange atmosphere.

Time tunnel marble run 3D wooden model is an engaging way to relax the mind before going back to the task at hand, whether that's tidying up your desk, or getting ready for another Zoom call.

In recent years, an intriguing trend has emerged, with a growing number of elderly individuals embracing 3D puzzles as their preferred hobby.

Planet

CraftDIYKit



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other