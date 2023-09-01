Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 30,174 vehicles, an increase of 18.7 percent compared to August 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 244,586 vehicles; an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in August, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 14.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,752 vehicles in August, an increase of 26 percent compared to August 2022.

Sales Highlights

- Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 6,630 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever sales of CX-90 PHEV with 1,700 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 5,364 vehicles, an increase of 12.8 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 38,227 vehicles; an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mex(MMdM) reported August sales of 5,532 vehicles, an increase of 8.0 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 46,340 vehicles; an increase of 79 percent compared to the same time last year.



