Mullen Automotive Ceo Responds To Fox Business Question

BREA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its response to a question asked during Mullen CEO David Michery's appearance on Making Money with Charles Payne, which aired on Fox Business at 2:55 p.m. EST on Aug. 31, 2023.

Michery and Wes Christian of the law firm of Christian Attar were interviewed by host Charles Payne to discuss varimatters and, notably, Mullen's recent lawsuit against large brokerage firms including TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, National Finance Services and others alleging that these broker-dealers engaged in a scheme to manipulate the share price of the Company's securities. Mullen hired the services of Christian Attar in partnership with Warshaw Burstein, LLP to file this lawsuit and has taken a number of measures to combat illegal short-selling activities to protect retail investors.

“During the broadcast yesterday, the feed provided by Fox lost its audio connection withand as a result we did not have a chance to respond at the end of the segment,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.“Below is our response to Charles' last question.”

Charles Payne Question:

Can you explain $31 million in G&A per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations?

Mullen Response:

The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations contains both cash and non-cash expenditures in total operating expenses. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred $7.8 million of non-cash expenses including:



$6.6 million of non-cash charge for warrants provided to Qiantu.

$4.1 million in stock-based compensation to employees and consultants.

$2.5 million in depreciation and amortization. ($5.4) million in increased working capital as we move into production of our commercial vehicles.

Pursuant to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, we spent $46.1 million ($15.3 million per month) in operating expenses as compared to the $53.9 million of Total Operating Expenses reported on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations:

Three Months Ending June 30, 2023

Operating Activities: $(46.1) million

Investing Activities: $(10.0) million

Financing Activities: $196.8 million

Please refer to our press release related to our quarterly third quarter results, issued Aug. 14, 2023, for further information.

If you compare our operating cash flows to our competitors, you will see that we operate very efficiently. Mullen also has a strong balance sheet with $352 million in stockholders' equity, $560 million in total assets and total notes payable of only $7.3 million.

For example, Canoo reported a $62.3 million use of operating cash flow for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Nikola reported $107.2 million use of operating cash flow for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Workhorse reported $33.1 of operating cash flow for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As noted above, Mullen used $46.1 million of operating cash flow for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

