Jay Vinson's New Book Helps People Experience A Greater Purpose For Their Life

Author Jay Vinson
Moving Past Your Pain is available both in paperback and ebook.
ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- HigherLife Publishing and Marketing announces the release of Moving Past Your Pain, a new book by author and life coach, Jay Vinson. The book is designed to help readers overcome difficult life experiences, trauma, sadness or self-doubt to pursue their life's purpose.
In Moving Past Your Pain, Vinson shares insights and strategies gained from over 20 years of coaching individuals through life's hardest moments.
"This tool will expedite your journey and propel you towards your destiny!" -Bishop Dale C. Bronner
The book teaches readers how to shift their mindset, reframe their past and reclaim their power so they can move forward in a positive way.
"Everyone faces pain, disappointment or adversity at some point," said Vinson. "This book provides practical tools and a step-by-step process to help people transcend their painful experiences, break free from barriers holding them back and reconnect with their deepest sense of purpose.”
Vinson believes every person has a "divine destiny" - a higher purpose for their life that gives them meaning and fulfillment. But unresolved pain, trauma or self-limiting beliefs can prevent people from pursuing that destiny. Moving Past Your Pain helps readers:
.Identify sources of emotional pain and how they have impacted their lives
.Challenge negative beliefs and thought patterns keeping them stuck
.Learn to reframe their past in a more constructive way
.Develop self-compassion and forgive themselves and others
.Discover their purpose and take steps towards creating a life of meaning
"This book can help you unlock your true potential, reclaim your personal power and become the person you were meant to be," said Vinson. Moving Past Your Pain is available on jayvinsonand at online retailers nationwide like Amazon or Barnes & Noble .
About the Author:
Jay Vinson is a certified life coach, author and speaker. He has spent over 20 years helping individuals overcome life's biggest challenges to pursue their purpose and passion. His life's mission is to help people transcend pain and self-limiting beliefs to experience their divine destiny. Learn more at jayvinson.org
