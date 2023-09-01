Polylactic Acid (Pla) Market To Surge In Near Future Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

Polylactic Acid Market Research

Polylactic acid, or PLA, is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic made from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The packaging segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the global polylactic acid (PLA) market . Increase in demand for packaged foods, snacks, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, and other items fuels the growth of the segment. The bio-medical segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the importance of polylactic acid as an important polymeric material for biomedical applications on account of its properties such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, mechanical strength, and process ability.

Key points about the PLA market:

Market Growth: The PLA market has been experiencing significant growth driven by increasing environmental concerns and the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. The market has seen applications in variindustries, including packaging, textiles, automotive, and consumer goods.

Packaging Industry: PLA is widely used in the packaging industry for products like food containers, cups, and films. It is used as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastics. Consumer awareness about the environmental impact of packaging materials has contributed to its adoption.

Advantages of polylactic acid in the construction industry and developments in the building & construction industry drive the growth of the global polylactic acid market. On the other hand, certain disadvantages associated with packaging in the construction sector restrain the growth to some extent. However, effective solutions for waste management are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Textile Industry: PLA fibers are used in the textile industry to make biodegradable and sustainable fabrics. These fabrics are used in clothing, upholstery, and other textile products.

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global polylactic acid market. When there was an increased demand for polylactic acid from the packaging industry, a decreased demand was experienced from industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and so on.

Automotive Industry: PLA-based bioplastics have been used in the automotive industry for interior components, reducing the environmental footprint of vehicles.

Medical and Healthcare: PLA is also used in the medical field for applications such as sutures and drug delivery systems. Its biocompatibility and biodegradability make it suitable for certain medical applications.

Geographical Trends: PLA production and consumption have been prominent in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. China has been a significant player in the PLA market, being one of the largest producers.

Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global polyactic acid market. This is due to increased demand from the packaging and bio-medical sectors. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high growth of the agricultural, electronics, and textile industries to fulfill the demand of increase in population in the region.

Challenges: While PLA offers environmental benefits, it also faces challenges, such as its relatively higher cost compared to conventional plastics and limited heat resistance, which restricts its use in certain applications.

Research and Development: Continuresearch and development efforts are underway to improve the properties of PLA, making it more versatile and competitive with traditional plastics.

According to the report, the global polylactic acid industry was estimated at $0.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Regulations and Standards: The regulatory environment around bioplastics and PLA varies by region. Different standards and certifications exist to ensure the quality and sustainability of PLA products.

Key players in the industry-

- Synbra

- Corbion Purac

- Hisun Biomaterials

- NatureWorks LLC.

- Chongqing bofei biochemical products, Ltd.

- Futerro

- Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

