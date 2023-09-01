The 2023 Green, Low-Carbon And High-Quality Development Conference Concludes With Fruitful Achievements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YANTAI, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, the 2023 Green, Low-carbon and High-quality Development
Conference concluded with fruitful highlights. Continue Reading
The visitors at the conference (PRNewsfoto/The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai)
Before the opening of the conference,
Shandong set up a decision consultation
committee to serve the decision-making of the provincial CPC committee and
provincial government. During the conference, an exhibition of achievements in
green, low-carbon and high-quality development was held. The Research Institute
of the Ministry of Commerce issued a Report on Green Trade Development of
China, and the conference issued reports such as a Report on the Development of
Offshore Wind Power and PV, A List of Top 100 Clean Energy Enterprises of China
and White Paper on the Development of Clean Energy Industry in China, which
were significant as a valuable reference for related fields and industries to
obtain important information and establish the high-quality development
standard.
During the event, a total of 3,121 cooperation projects have been promoted with
a total investment of 4.63 trillion yuan, and 70 projects worth 132.4 billion
yuan have been signed, covering key fields such as major industries,
infrastructure, platform support, social livelihood and ecological environment
protection, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Yantai.
The event has also established a platform for expanding the exchanges and cooperation on green, low-carbon and high-quality development. In addition to key project presentations and centralized signing activities, there were also promotion and business negotiation events for replacing old growth drivers with new ones so as to meet the market demands and deepen pragmatic cooperation.
SOURCE The News Office of the People's Government of Yantai
