The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) has to date conferred the premier award to over 1,000 Asian Americans corporate executives and entrepreneurs, representing scores of industries nationwide. Its highest honor is the Pinnacle Award, which has recognized a roster of C-Suite leaders at the helm of major brands.

The gala, which will be hosted at Cipriani Wall Street on September 21 will hand the Pinnacle Award to Raj Subramaniam, who is responsible for providing strategic direction for FedEx, one of the world's largest transportation companies.

In addition, AABDC will honor the legacy of Sir Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, who passed away on June 5, 2023, with a special Ivan Lifetime Achievement Award. Born in Pune, India, Ivan was one of Britain's longest serving and most respected FTSE Chief Executives, transforming Diageo into the world's leading premium drinks company and which accounts for 10% of the UK's total food and drinks exports.

Each year, the Outstanding 50 award committee identifies and selects outstanding leaders who have built a successful business or who have distinguished themselves in their community. Of those, the committee also identifies a top Pinnacle Award recipient who has reached the acme of his/her professional career and is widely acknowledged as a leader in their industry.

“Our Outstanding 50 Business Committee carefully considers whom to add to our roster of distinguished Pinnacle Award winners, who serve to inspire the Asian American professional community as living role models and examples of excellence in leadership,” said John Wang, President and Founder of AABDC.“Raj Subramaniam of FedEx certainly meets and exceeds our criteria, and he has earned our admiration and appreciation for helming one of the most critical segments of the economy – the logistics and supply chains that keep our lives and businesses humming. This year, we are also privileged to be honoring the impactful life of Ivan Menezes, who left a lasting imprint on Diageo, and who exemplified an Asian American business success story.”

“During a year when Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies are being challenged, we hope that our awards tradition demonstrates that diverse workforces produce great talent,” he added.

Last year, the Pinnacle award honored two Asian American female CEOs -- Reshma Kewalramani, President, and CEO, of biotech company Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Rose Lee, President and CEO, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.

The prominent event typically draws over 600 leading business, political and civic leaders to pay tribute to the outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the Asian American business community from across the United States.

About AABDC:

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc.is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. AABDC: .

For information about attending the conference and dinner event, please contact AABDC Program Manager Evelyn Liu at 212-966-0100 or Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC):

Outstanding 50 Awards:

Raj Subramaniam, President, CEO and Board of Directors member, FedEx

Raj Subramaniam has more than 30 years of industry experience at FedEx. His international leadership experience, keen business insights, and foon globalization have contributed to the success of FedEx and provide a blueprint as the company revolutionizes the transportation and logistics industry. Subramaniam is responsible for spearheading the current global transformation of FedEx, which includes revitalizing the company's operating strategy, profitably growing the e-commerce business, and harnessing the power of global supply chain data to drive the company's digital transformation.