Mont Blanc Tunnel Closing Postponed Amid Alpine Bottlenecks

The planned closing of the Mont Blanc tunnel, which connects Italy and France, has been postponed, according to a notice published on the Mont Blanc tunnel website.

The 11.6 kilometer (7.2miles) tunnel was scheduled to be closed from Sept. 4 to Dec. 18 for renovations. Last year, more than half a million cargo trucks passed through the 60-year-old passageway, according to the website.

The postponement comes after a landslide forced the indefinite closing of the neighboring Fretunnel, which would have provided an alternate route to send cargo between Italy and France.



Shanghai gives more homebuyers first-time stato boost market

Marcos caps rice prices in Philippines inflation fight Rented electric scooters vanish from Paris streets

Bottlenecks for freight transportation through the Alps increased last month after a train derailment seriously damaged the Gotthard tunnel between

Switzerland and Italy. After a temporary halt, traffic through the 57-kilometer passage reopened in late August at reduced capacity, forcing freight haulers to seek out alternative routes.