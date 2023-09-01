Sally Beauty Launches Bondbar Hair Color And Expands Award-Winning Care Line

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the ultimate destination for salon-quality hair color and care, is proud to announce the third extension to the

bondbar product line. Initially launched in October 2022, the line of bonding solutions amassed thousands of rave reviews and award-winning stawithin its first year. With the newest expansion, Sally Beauty is redefining hair care and reinventing color with a line of permanent shades expertly designed with built-in bond repair. Also launching are four new bonding products, including a first-to-market shampoo and three versatile styling products.

Sally Beauty introduces a first-to-market Bonding Blue Shampoo along with a Bonding Detangling Spray, Bonding Leave-In Conditioner, and Bonding Curl Cream to expand bondbar's hair care line.

Sally Beauty introduces 30 permanent hair color shades expertly designed with built-in bonding technology while providing 100% gray coverage.

The "skinification" of hair has continued to rise in popularity, with consumers consciously seeking products that elevate their routines and prioritize their hair health. Sally Beauty strives to remove the barrier for color-loving consumers worried about hair damage. The beauty retailer harnessed its rich expertise in product innovation to create bondbar Bonding Permanent Hair Color. It is the first full shade range of permanent hair color at Sally Beauty specially designed and tested to deliver bonding technology to strengthen, condition, repair hair fibers, and reinforce bonds while providing 100% gray coverage.

On the care front, the retailer's newest bondbar repair products include solutions to detangle and help deliver smooth, moisturized styles for all hair types and textures. A standout is the first-ever Bonding Blue Shampoo. This innovative product is specifically designed to brighten and remove brassiness from brunette hair, providing shade support to the most common hair color, which is often plagued with fading, dullness, and brassiness. These new innovative additions bring the bondbar lineup to 14 products with bonding technology. Bondbar was developed with proprietary formulas that work by penetrating deep into the hair cortex, creating new hydrogen and ionic bonds that support and restore the internal keratin structure. This provides improved strength and manageability for damaged hair.

"Our goal with the extension of the bondbar line is to merge our long-standing leadership in the color category with our innovative bondbar technology to support overall hair health. The at-home hair color category needs products that offer these combined benefits. We are excited to introduce bondbar Permanent Hair Color to provide our shoppers with the latest bonding technology that also helps maintain healthy, vibrant color at an affordable price point," shared Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty.



Discover more about the new bondbar products here:



Permanent Hair Color ($12.99):

Available in 30 natural shades, this permanent hair color has built-in bonding technology. When used with bondbar's Bonding Booster and Bonding Recovery, the product trio offers up to 53% less breakage compared to a standard color. Bondbar Crème Developer is also available in 10, 20, 30, and 40 volume to support all at-home hair coloring needs.

Bonding Blue Shampoo ($9.99):

The first blue shampoo in the market to include clinically proven bonding technology to help neutralize brassiness after one use and significantly brighten brunette hair while hydrating root to ends.

Bonding

Detangling Spray ($9.99): Improves wet detangling by up to 97% and nourishes hair while reducing breakage after one use.

Bonding Leave-In Conditioner ($9.99):

This leave-in conditioner has a lightweight formula that adds volume and moisture, helps tame frizz, and smooths out hair. Bonding Curl Cream ($9.99):

The curl cream nourishes the hair and seals in moisture to help define the shape of curls with added bounce, softness, and shine.

The complete bondbar line is available now in-store and online at SallyBeauty.com/bondbar .

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit .

