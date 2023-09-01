Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends paid by Total Energy are“eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.