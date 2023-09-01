Methadone Market Set For Strong Growth Trajectory, Projected To Reach $184.8 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methadone Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global methadone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $184.8 million in 2030 from $126.6 million in 2023.
This report on global methadone market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global methadone market by segmenting the market based on mode of administration, application, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the methadone market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Increased Use of Opioid Misuse
Challenges
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2022 Historical Period: 2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Mode of Administration
Tablets Liquid Injections
by Application
Operation Detoxification Others
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 130
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $126.6 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $184.8 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
Aurolife Pharma LLC CentralPharm Diskets Dolophine LUMITOS AG Macfarlan Smith Mallinckrodt Qinghai Pharm Roxane (Boehringer Ingelheim) SimSon Pharma Limited Symetria Recovery VistaPharm
