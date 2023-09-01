Saturday, 02 September 2023 05:21 GMT

Global Sclerotherapy Market Poised To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2030 With A Strong Cagr Of 6.1%


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sclerotherapy Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sclerotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% to reach $1.8 billion in 2030 from $1.2 billion in 2023.

This report on global sclerotherapy market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global sclerotherapy market by segmenting the market based on product, type, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the sclerotherapy market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Patient Geriatric Population
  • Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • Availability of Alternate Treatments

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

  • Detergents
  • Osmotic Agents
  • Chemical Irritants

by Type

  • Ultrasound
  • Liquid
  • Foam

by Application

  • VenDisease
  • Gastrointestinal Bleeding
  • Bronchopleural Fistula
  • Cystic Disease
  • Systemic Diseases

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 141
Forecast Period 2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%
Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Angiodynamics
  • Bioniche Pharma Group Ltd
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • BTG, Kreussler
  • ChanganTianyu group
  • Cook Medical
  • Endo-Flex
  • LGM Pharma
  • Medtronic
  • Merz Pharma
  • Omega Pharmaceuticals
  • Troikaa

