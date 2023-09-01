Armenians In Karabakh Having Parties Despite Alleged 'Humanitarian Crisis' (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Footage of
Armenian residents in Karabakh, who are allegedly in a
"humanitarian crisis," holding celebrations has been released,
Trend reports.
The footage, shot in the last days of August, clearly shows
Armenians living in Karabakh having fun and organizing parties.
This once again confirms the fact that the Armenians, who claim
to live in "blockade" and bear "humanitarian crisis", are far from
any crisis.
VIDEO:
