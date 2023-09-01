Saturday, 02 September 2023 05:20 GMT

Armenians In Karabakh Having Parties Despite Alleged 'Humanitarian Crisis' (Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Footage of Armenian residents in Karabakh, who are allegedly in a "humanitarian crisis," holding celebrations has been released, Trend reports.

The footage, shot in the last days of August, clearly shows Armenians living in Karabakh having fun and organizing parties.

This once again confirms the fact that the Armenians, who claim to live in "blockade" and bear "humanitarian crisis", are far from any crisis.

VIDEO:

