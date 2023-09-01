World Bank Appoints New Regional Director For South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Rolanda Pryce
has been appointed as the new Regional Director for the South
Caucaof the World Bank (WB), Trend reports.
According to the bank, Pryce will assume her duties starting
today.
"I am deeply honored to assume this new role and look forward to
collaborating with our key stakeholders in the region and promoting
growth both in terms of equity and sustainability. I believe that
through our joint efforts, we can further assist the South Caucasus
countries and people on their development journey towards a stable
and prosperfuture," said Rolande Pryce.
She has succeeded Sebastian Molinin this position. Before
her new appointment, Pryce was the WB's Country Manager for
Rwanda.
Molinwas appointed as the Regional Director for the South
Caucain 2019.
Over the past 30 years, the World Bank has provided its
resources, knowledge and experience to support Azerbaijan in making
progress towards achieving its national goals and the Bank's twin
goals of ending poverty and promoting shared prosperity.
The World Bank Group remains committed to helping Azerbaijan as
it strives to diversify and grow its economy and achieve its
potential as a high-income country.
