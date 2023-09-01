World Bank Appoints New Regional Director For South Caucasus

According to the bank, Pryce will assume her duties starting today.

"I am deeply honored to assume this new role and look forward to collaborating with our key stakeholders in the region and promoting growth both in terms of equity and sustainability. I believe that through our joint efforts, we can further assist the South Caucasus countries and people on their development journey towards a stable and prosperfuture," said Rolande Pryce.

She has succeeded Sebastian Molinin this position. Before her new appointment, Pryce was the WB's Country Manager for Rwanda.

Molinwas appointed as the Regional Director for the South Caucain 2019.

Over the past 30 years, the World Bank has provided its resources, knowledge and experience to support Azerbaijan in making progress towards achieving its national goals and the Bank's twin goals of ending poverty and promoting shared prosperity.

The World Bank Group remains committed to helping Azerbaijan as it strives to diversify and grow its economy and achieve its potential as a high-income country.