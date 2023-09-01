Meeting Of Demining Working Group Takes Place In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A regular field
meeting of the working group on clearing mines and unexploded
ordnance from liberated territories operating under the
Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters
established for centralized solution of issues in the lands of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation was held in Kalbajar district,
the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency told Trend .
Chairman of the Agency's Board, head of the working group Vugar
Suleymanov, authorized representatives of relevant state
institutions represented in the working group, took part in the
event.
Suleymanov, who made an opening speech at the meeting, informed
about the progress of works carried out by demining institutions in
the liberated territories in accordance with the annual work
plan.
The representative of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in the
working group noted that 4719 hectares, including residential
infrastructure, were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in
Kalbajar district this year.
The meeting heard reports on mine and unexploded ordnance
clearance activities, as well as on implementation of projects
identified by the government in the liberated territories,
discussed the issues reflected in the reports, and provided
information on the equipment and machinery involved in demining
operations.
The importance of implementation of information support in
interagency joint projects to ensure action to combat mine threat
was emphasized, and an exchange of views was held on the prospects
for cooperation in this area.
Members of the working group were informed about the mine
clearance project of "Yanshak Residential Plot" implemented by the
Ministry of Defense and the completed project of "Kalbajar-1" small
hydroelectric power plant within the framework of their visit to
Kalbajar district.
