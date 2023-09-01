Znpp Operated In Violation Of Safety Principles - Korikov

Acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleh Korikov stated this at Ukrinform.

"ZNPP is operated in violation of internationally recognized safety principles and in violation of the license terms," Korikov said.

He emphasized that the power units have not been put into a "cold" state and maintenance and repairs are not carried out on time. Part of the territory is mined.

In addition, the online transmission of radiation monitoring data from ZNPP industrial site has not been restored. This complicates the response to a possible radiation accident. The emergency preparedness and response system remains degraded.

Korikov called for isolating Russia both through sanctions and exclusion from international organizations, including the IAEA.

As reported, ZNPP has been under occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear safety by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant's personnel.