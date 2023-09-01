Two Vessels Leaving Pivdennyi Port Via Temporary Corridor

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reported this.

The vessels transport 56,000 tonnes of pig iron and 172,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate.

Both bulk carriers are operated by a Singaporean shipping company and were in Pivdennyi port before Russia's full-scale invasion. The ANNA-THERbulk carrier has been in the port since February 22, 2022, and the OCEAN COURTESY since February 16, 2022.

The ministry reminds that the corridor established by the navigational order of the Ukrainian Navy is primarily used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odand Pivdennyi at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion. Since August 15, four vessels have already used the temporary corridor.

The container ship JOSEPH SCHULTE and the bulk carrier PRIwere the first to use this route on August 16 and 27.

As reported, according to navigation order No. 6 of the Ukrainian Navy, temporary routes for civilian vessels to and from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine came into effect on August 8, 2023. Ukraine proposed this route in its application to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The IMO Council recognizes Ukraine's international right to free commercial navigation and calls on Russia to stop any threats and to comply with international conventions.