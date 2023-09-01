Ihnat Talks About Crash Of Two Helicopters: Pilots On Eastern Front Always At Great Risk

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, commenting on the deaths of the crews of two Mi-8 helicopters in the Donetsk region, according to Ukrinform.

"You understand the conditions in which helicopter pilots have to perform missions, especially in the Eastern direction, on the front line, where combat operations and support of ground forces are carried out. That's why you have to fly very low and take great risks when the enemy outnumbers you in the air," Ihnat said.

He noted that there is no information yet on what exactly could have led to the tragedy. "But I think that the pilots did everything possible to save themselves and fulfill the task they were assigned," said the Air Force spokesman.

Ihnat also reminded that the investigation is ongoing and we need to wait for its results.

As reported, on August 29, two Mi-8 military helicopters crashed in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region while performing a combat mission. Four pilots and two aircraft technicians were killed.

The State Bureau of Investigation has preliminarily classified the incident under Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of flight rules or preparation for them. However, other possible causes of the crash are also being considered: technical failure, sabotage or enemy attack.