Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 12:00 Gmt

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 56 cents to USD 89.77 per barrel on Thursday in contrast with USD 89.21 pb the day before.

MOSCOW -- Two Armenian soldiers were confirmed killed and three Azeri were wounded in clashes that took place in border areas between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

PARIS -- France on Friday confirmed one of its citizens had been killed and another jailed in Algeria, a day after media reports said two tourists were shot dead by coastguards. (end) rk