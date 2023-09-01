Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his country's national day.
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 56 cents to USD 89.77 per barrel on Thursday in contrast with USD 89.21 pb the day before.
MOSCOW -- Two Armenian soldiers were confirmed killed and three Azeri were wounded in clashes that took place in border areas between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
PARIS -- France on Friday confirmed one of its citizens had been killed and another jailed in Algeria, a day after media reports said two tourists were shot dead by coastguards. (end) rk
MENAFN01092023000071011013ID1106995929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.