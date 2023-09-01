Bright Star Drill Begins In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- The "Bright Star" military drill involving Egyptian, American troops and forces from up to 19 states kick started on Friday.
The Egyptian military said in a statement that the exercises, due to proceed until September 14, are carried out at Mohamed Naguib Military College and a number of naval and air bases.
Moreover, personnel from 15 countries are partaking as observers, in addition to civilian police officers and experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Major General Osama Naga, head of the Armed Forces Training Authority, indicated that the mock battles enable the national forces to test and examine state-of-art militart equipment and devices. (end)
