Futures Higher Following Release of Non-Farm Payrolls
Stock futures were higher Friday as investors awaited the release of new U.S. jobs data following a mixed trading session to close out August.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials raced ahead 124 points, or 0.5%, to 34,915.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 14.75 points, or 0.3%, to 4,530.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ picked up 30.75 points, or 0.2%, to 15,569.25.
Database software maker MongoDB captured 6% and Dell Technologies advanced 9% in extended trading on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica added 2% after crushing Wall Street's estimates.
Non-farm payrolls added 187,000 in August, pushing the unemployment rate to 3.8%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the economy to add 170,000 jobs last month. Traders are holding onto hope that the report will indicate that the economy is slowing meaningfully, and ultimately give the central bank reason to pause benchmark interest rate hikes.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index progressed 0.3% Friday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed for holiday.
Oil prices jumped 95 cents to $84.58 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $5.30 to $1,971.20 U.S. an ounce.
