Ingdan Announces 2023 Interim Results



The rapid development of AI has accelerated demand for chips. The Group's AI orders also showed an upward trend, with a total revenue of RMB3,863.5 million during the Period.

In the first half of 2023, gross profit recorded approximately RMB482.4 million,profit was approximately RMB168.1 million, and profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was approximately RMB92.5 million.

During the Period, Shenzhen Comtech submitted relevant information to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which will help further enhance its brand influence and popularity in the industry, as it continues to cultivate the chip market, and provides in-depth services to customers in the industry chain upstream and downstream. Ingdan focuses on the new energy smart battery cloud business with emphasis on two-wheeler battery cloud services, in order to seize the RMB 100 billion ''blue ocean'' market opportunity, which would enable the Group to sustain profitability.



Comtech has laid out plans in the field of AIGC, vigorously expanded the chips application scenarios and opportunities, and successfully deployed NVIDIA products in a prominent Data Centre in Baoding city, with hosting capacity of 360,000 AI servers, to support the goal of building a demonstration city in the era of artificial intelligence.

Comtech actively explored the application fields of mobile robot chips, supported the chip application and design resolution of innovative industries, successfully deployed STMicroelectronics products to warehousing robots, and provided technical training to help the logistics industry break through industry barriers. The smart vehicle market also saw the opening of new opportunities with the electronic rearview mirror industry. Comtech and AMD-XLINX jointly launched the 'Smart Vehicle Vision Development Package' to realize variadvantages such as self-adaption, low latency, scalability, and customizationto meet the future expansion needs of smart vehicles for cross-domain integration capabilities.

Ingdan, Inc. (stock code: 400.HK), formerly known as 'Cogobuy Group', a technology services company serving the global chip industry and artificial intelligence and Inteof Things (AIoT) ecosystem, is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Xi'an, as well as overseas branches in Singapore, Israel, and Japan. The Group's business is divided into Comtech, a technology services platform for the chip industry, and Ingdan, a platform providing AIoT technology and services. The Group serves the 'Chips Devices Cloud' ecosystem along the AIoT industrial chain, and provides customers with technical integration solutions, marketing solutions, and distribution services.





