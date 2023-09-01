Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2023 Sales



August Total Sales Increased 1% to 65,046

Eco-Friendly Vehicle Total Sales Climb; Up 80% Best-Ever August Total Sales for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Kona EV Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 65,046 units, a 1% increase compared with August 2022. Hyundai set total sales records in August for IONIQ 5 (+136%), Santa Fe HEV (+72%), Santa Fe PHEV (+55%), Kona EV (+653%) Tucson HEV (+41%), Tucson PHEV (+150%) and Santa Cruz (+6%). SUVs represented 75% of the sales mix. Hyundai fleet sales were 11.5% of the total volume for the month.

"Hyundai's commitment to providing consumers with a multitude of eco-friendly products has once again delivered positive results with August total sales compared to last year," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Consumer demand for our eco-friendly lineup remains strong and saw growth of 80% year-over-year."

August

Total Sales Summary