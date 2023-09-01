Compass Self Storage Offers One Month Of Free Self Storage To Victims Of Hurricane Idalia

Families needing more information about this special offer should contact any of the area Compass Self Storage centers, all of which can be found by visiting .

“Although the weather conditions have caused a very sad and unfortunate situation, Compass Self Storage is here to help and support the affected communities, by providing discounted storage rates to those that may quickly need it,” stated Todd Amsdell, President & CEO of Compass Self Storage.

Compass Self Storage and the Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) are headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary foon self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under varitrade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit and for more information.

