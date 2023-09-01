Fitrat Urges Pakistan To Self-Reflect In Enemy Identification

Qari Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the de facto administration, has said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is absent within Afghanistan's borders. He emphasizes that Pakistan should foon identifying its enemy within its territory.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Fitrat said that if anyone seeks to challenge the Taliban administration's commitments. Moreover, when it turns to violence, the acting government will respond with“reciprocal action”.

“When those seeking to doubt the Islamic Emirate's commitments and employ force under different pretexts, what is our reaction? We have shown the world our response, and it is well-known,” Fitrat said.

Fitrat stressed that outsiders amplify Daesh's presence in Afghanistan despite its lack of territorial control and continusuppression.

Addressing neighbouring countries' worries about Afghan soil, Fitrat assured that security prevails in Afghanistan, a reality demonstrated by the Taliban's practical achievements over the past two years.

The Chief of Army Staff highlighted plans to raise the Taliban administration's strength from 150,000 to over 180,000 during the current solar year.

Pakistani officials reiterate demand for action against TTP and anti-Pakistani militants in Afghanistan, urging Kabul to take strict measures. Taliban denies allegations, asserting they will not permit Afghanistan's soil to be used against neighbours.