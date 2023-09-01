Shepherd's Hill Academy Announces Leadership Transition: Allison Wallace Named New Ceo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Allison Wallace has been named the new CEO of Shepherd's Hill Academy after 17 years with the organization.
The new CEO brings nearly two decades of experience with Shepherd's Hill Academy to the position, elected by the organization's Board of Directors. I will lean on my passion for this ministry to drive Shepherd's Hill into a new era in which we can reach more families across the country... bringing more hope & healing to families who need it most.” - Allison Wallace, CEO of Shepherd's Hill AcademyMARTIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Shepherd's Hill Academy (SHA) is proud to announce Allison Wallace as its new Chief Executive Officer. Wallace, the daughter of founders Trace and Beth Embry, has been elected to the position by the organization's Board of Directors.
Wallace has played a significant role within SHA's management team, employed within varipositions and departments for nearly two decades. Wallace has been close to the ministry since SHA's 1994 inception and brings a dynamic skill set to the leadership position.
The Chairman of the Board, Dan Estes, expressed his enthusiasm for the transition.
"Allison has been making wise decisions in leading SHA along with her father for several years. Her stepping into full leadership was not only natural for this great ministry, but it also empowered our founders, Trace and Beth, to move into new directions for their lives,” stated Estes.“The SHA Board is excited that we have Allison to continue the legacy of Shepherds Hill Academy. We look forward to the future."
Wallace expressed excitement to transition in as CEO, stepping up from her former position as Chief Programs Officer. The CEO's SHA-specific resume spans 17 years.
“I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve as CEO of this amazing ministry. The mission of Shepherd's Hill Academy is so special to me. It's not just something I do - it's something I get to do,” Wallace commented.“SHA has served over 400 families in their journey toward healing. I will lean on my passion for this ministry to drive Shepherd's Hill into a new era in which we can reach more families across the country, ultimately bringing more hope and healing to families who need it most.”
According to Trace Embry, his daughter's transition into the role adds a fresh frame of reference to the leadership team.
“Allison will be able to better take the younger generation's perspectives into consideration when moving forward toward fulfilling the vision and mission of SHA,” he said.“The best way to support Allison is prayer, first and foremost, while accepting her leadership as it is congruent with God and His Word.”
ABOUT Shepherd's Hill Academy
Shepherd's Hill Academy is a national CARF-Accredited residential therapeutic nature-based program for teens, aged 12 to 17. Founded in 2001, Shepherd's Hill Academy sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care within a device-free environment. The organization, which features a fully accredited academy, offers teens a robust healing experience that includes equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once-a-month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more. For more information on how to partner with Shepherd's Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact . To learn more about how Shepherd's Hill can help your family, visit .
